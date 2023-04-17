Play Brightcove video

Katie Oscroft reports from the Old Bailey in London

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Belmarsh top security prison accused of murdering PC Sharon Beshenivsky in West Yorkshire 18 years ago.

Piran Ditta Khan was extradited from Pakistan and charged over the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Beshenivsky, who was just nine months into her policing career.

The mother of three and step-mother of two was shot dead on 18 November, 2005 while responding to an alarm at a travel agent on Morley Street in Bradford.

While a provisional plea hearing has been set for July 14 at the Old Bailey, a six-week trial there could not be accommodated before January 2024.

It will be decided whether the case should be moved to a crown court in Yorkshire at a later date.

Piran Ditta Khan also appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 13 April Credit: PA

Khan, 74, is charged with Beshenivsky's murder as well as robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing a prohibited weapon.

The firearms charges relate to his alleged possession of a Mac 10 sub-machine gun and a 9mm pistol. All the alleged offences are said to have taken place on the same day.

During the hearing at the Old Bailey, Khan wore a grey tracksuit and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. He was remanded into custody.

