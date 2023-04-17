A women's football team in West Yorkshire have been given widespread praise for the spotless condition they left their opponent's changing room in at the weekend.

Over 24,000 fans packed into Newcastle United's St James' Park to watch Bradford City's 6-1 defeat away to their promotion-chasing fourth-tier rivals.

In a tweet, the hosts said: "We'd like to say thank you to Bradford City Women.

"The visitors left their changing room in pristine condition post-game, something we're very grateful for!"

While they suffered a heavy defeat on the pitch, the Bantams did score arguably the goal of the game through Charlie Ramsden's 30-yard free kick from a tight angle.

Bradford City currently sit in the relegation zone of the Women's National League Division One North table, while the Magpies sit second hoping to beat neighbours Durham Cestria to the title.

