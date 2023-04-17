A 26-year-old man has survived falling 60ft into a hole in the Yorkshire Dales after his attempt to take a scenic photograph went wrong.

The Cave Rescue Organisation joined teams from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, North West Air Ambulance and a local farmer to pull the man out of Hull Pot near Pen-y-ghent.

In a statement the CRO said: "A walker ventured just a little too far and fell over the edge, landing on the rock-strewn floor of the 90m-long, open pot, some 18m below.

"Superficially, the casualty appeared to have a head injury and a broken collarbone."

The CRO and other services scaling the cliff face of Hull Pot. Credit: Cave Rescue Organisation

Racking up 60 hours of voluntary action, the CRO were part of a team descending into the gulley.

The CRO said: "While the casualty, who had regained consciousness and was described as ‘quite chatty’, was being assessed, other team members rigged a two-line hauling system."

The man was loaded into the helicopter on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

