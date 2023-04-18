An inquest will investigate how a violent man was deemed to pose a low risk of serious harm by probation services before going on to murder his pregnant partner and three children.

Damien Bendall had a 17-year history of serious and violent crime before killing 35-year-old Terri Harris and her two children John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey Bennett, 11.

He also raped and murdered Lacey's 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, who was at a sleepover at their home in Killamarsh near Sheffield.

The 32-year-old attacked all four victims with a claw hammer in a prolonged incident which took place across a number of rooms of the house on 19 September 2021. Ms Harris was in the early stages of pregnancy at the time.

Bendall was given four whole life tariffs after admitting the killings at Derby Crown Court in December last year, meaning he will never be released from prison.

Despite being described by one probation officer as "cold and calculated and quite psychopathic", Bendall was classed as posing low risk of serious harm to partners and children.

A review of the probation service's handling of Bendall prior to the murders found that his supervision was of an "unacceptable standard" at every stage.

He had been given a suspended sentence for arson just weeks before the murders. After that, probation staff decided he was suitable to be placed under curfew at home with Ms Harris - an assessment that the review concluded was "dangerous and entirely inappropriate".

Damien Bendall was handed a whole life order, meaning he will never be released from prison. Credit: Derbyshire Police

At a pre-inquest review hearing at Chesterfield Coroners Court on Tuesday ahead of four separate inquests, coroner Peter Nieto said the previous review questioned whether the deaths could have been avoided.

He said: "That report obviously raises a number of issues in relation to the assessment and management of the defendant, and whether different management might have made a difference."

Mr Nieto said the inquests should not be a "re-run" of the Inspectorate's "very helpful" report.

David Sandiford, representing the Ministry of Justice and HM Prison and Probation Service, said that the organisations "continue to express their deepest sympathy" to the families of the victims and that all 17 recommendations made in the Inspectorate's report had been "accepted and reviewed".

Mr Nieto said another pre-inquest review would be held in June or July.

