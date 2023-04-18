A man who allegedly failed to return to an open prison for five months after he was allowed out on temporary licence has been charged with absconding.

Fifty-four-year-old Paul Marshall, who allegedly went missing from HMP North Sea Camp in November, was arrested in Bridlington on Sunday 16 April.

He was due to appear before Lincoln magistrates on Tuesday.

Marshall is charged with being unlawfully at large between 22 November and 16 April.

