Two men have been arrested after one allegedly filmed the other performing a sex act in front of children at a shopping centre.

A staff member described reports of an incident in the toilets at North Point shopping centre, in the Bransholme area of Hull, on Friday 14 April as "sickening".Humberside Police arrested two men aged 36 and 39 on suspicion of outraging public decency and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

They have since been released on bail while detectives continue with their investigation.Insp Adrian Adamson said: "I’d like to reassure people that we are treating this incident as a priority."I would appeal for any information from anyone that might help us with our enquiries."Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 quoting log 406 of 14 April.

