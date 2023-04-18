Police have explained why it took eight months to find the body of a missing brewery founder less than half a mile from where he was last seen.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Tuesday that the body of a man found near the River Wharfe in Harewood is that of Leeds man Jesus Moreno, who was last seen on 1 August last year.

Mr Moreno was last seen on CCTV wearing a t-shirt with the logo of his Piglove Brewing Co business near to Harewood Bridge at 8.14am.

His body was found on Friday 14 April on land less than half a mile away.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The specialist search team initially set a search area of 500m radius from Jesus’s last known location.

"Mr Moreno’s body was found just over 250m outside that boundary and hidden under thick undergrowth, as part of ongoing work undertaken according to the wider search plan."

Mr Moreno was known to have previously visited beauty spots on the River Wharfe and specialist marine and underwater search teams scoured the water.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

