Police are investigating the sudden death of a toddler at a property in West Yorkshire.

Officers were called to an address in Bassenthwaite Walk, Knottingley, at 6.45pm on Monday following reports of concern for the safety of a two-year-old boy.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances.

"The incident is being treated as a sudden death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them."

Anyone with information should call the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101.

