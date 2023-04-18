The Snooker World Championship has resumed after being disrupted by environmental protesters.

Play at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield was suspended on Monday night after a member of the group Just Stop Oil left the audience and poured orange powder paint onto one of the tables.

The match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry, which was being broadcast live, was suspended for about 45 minutes.

Mark Allen's match with Fan Zhengyi was also temporarily suspended after another protester tried to glue herself to the table.

A man and a woman were later arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

The table after being covered in orange dye. Credit: PA

The table damaged by the orange powder was re-covered overnight to allow play to restart as scheduled at 10am on Tuesday, with games between Jack Lisowski and Noppon Saengkham and Gary Wilson and Elliot Slessor.

In a statement, World Snooker said Milkins and Perry would resume on Tuesday evening. A spokesperson said: "Following the delay in play at the Cazoo Word Championship on Monday evening, the match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry has been rescheduled.

"They will play their opening session on Tuesday evening from 7pm, and the concluding session on Thursday from 9.30am."

Fans who had tickets for Monday evening would be contacted by email, they added.

In a statement issued after the incident, Just Stop Oil said the protesters were demonstrating against the government's environmental record.

The group said: "They are demanding that the Government immediately stop all new UK fossil fuel projects and are calling on UK sporting institutions to step into civil resistance against the government’s genocidal policies."

A man and a woman were arrested. Credit: PA

Commentating for the BBC, former world champion Stephen Hendry said: "I have never seen that before at a snooker event. It’s a first.

"It is scary. Wow! You just hope the cloth can be recovered from that. It caught us all by surprise and then this happens.

"For me, straight away as a snooker player I am thinking: ‘Is the table recoverable?’ We don’t know what that is on the table."

The incident came two days after protesters delayed the start of the Grand National.

