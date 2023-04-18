A teenager has been seriously injured in a suspected stabbing outside a school in Leeds.

Police were called to reports of a serious assault outside Allerton Grange School in Roundhay at 3.10pm on Tuesday, 18 April.

On arrival officers found that a 15-year-old boy had suffered an injury to his head and what is believed to be a knife injury to his leg.

The teenager was taken to hospital but West Yorkshire Police said his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to come forward.

