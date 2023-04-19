Police are appealing for information after a dog was killed by two others while walking with its owner.

Black and white dog Tadi was attacked while walking across fields between Maltby and Braithwell, in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Sunday 16 April.

The incident involved two black lurcher-bulldog crosses which were off their leads as they were walked, along with a third dog, by a man.

South Yorkshire Police said he left the scene without giving Tadi's owner his contact details.

The man was white, aged between 35 and 45, with dark hair and of medium build.

Anyone with information should call police via 101.

