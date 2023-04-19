Drivers are being advised to avoid a major road in Lincolnshire following an accident.

The A17 has been closed in both directions following a collision close to the village of Heckington near Sleaford.

Emergency services are on scene and Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that diversions are being put in place.

It has asked drivers to avoid the area for the next few hours.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.