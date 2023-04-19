Barnsley FC says it is "deeply saddened" to learn one of its fans died after needing medical attention outside the stadium following the club's match with Lincoln City.

The club said Anton Roberts was treated outside the LNER Stadium on Tuesday 18 April but sadly passed away.

In a statement Barnsley FC said: " Barnsley Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a supporter at Tuesday night's fixture against Lincoln City.

"Anton Roberts received treatment from emergency services outside of the LNER Stadium following the game, but devastatingly, passed away last night.

"The club has been liaising with and will continue to support the family and friends of Mr Roberts through this exceptionally difficult time, whilst asking for their privacy to be respected."

An applause will be held in the 61st minute of Barnsley's next home game at Oakwell against Oxford United on Saturday 22 April.