Four men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in South Yorkshire who was shot in the early hours of Easter Sunday.

Abdullah Hassan, 25, died from a single gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene on Callow Drive, in the Gleadless area of Sheffield, shortly after 1.30am on Sunday 9 April.

Emergency services were called to to Callow Drive shortly after 1.30am on April 9. Credit: ITV News

South Yorkshire Police have arrested three men, aged 44, 28 and 26, and a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of murder.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Two of the men, aged 44 and 26, have since been released on bail. The others remain in custody.

