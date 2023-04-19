A student suffered a serious head injury after he was attacked outside a school by three youths who jumped from a moving car, staff have said.

The 15-year-old boy was assaulted outside Allerton Grange School, on Lidgett Lane, in Roundhay, Leeds, at the end of the school day on Tuesday, 18 April.

West Yorkshire Police said he suffered an injury to his head and what was initially believed to be a knife injury to his leg.

In a statement, the school said staff were on the scene immediately.

The statement said: "Eye witnesses reported one of our students being attacked by three youths who jumped out of a moving car, assaulted the Allerton Grange School student and then ran off.

"The police and ambulance service arrived within 20 minutes and the victim was escorted to a police vehicle and taken to hospital."

The school said there was "no evidence" to support claims the boy was stabbed. It said assemblies would be held "to reassure all students about their safety" and support would be offered to students.

The statement added: "Our pastoral staff have been in contact with the family and our thoughts are with the student and family at this difficult time."

