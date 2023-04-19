A taxi driver who carried out sex attacks against two "practically housebound" disabled passengers has been jailed for 18 years.

Derek Bilby, 64, of Alexander Street in Bentley near Doncaster, built up a relationship with two victims, who both have significant disabilities.

After picking them up in his taxi, he groomed them at their homes before carrying out sexual offences over a two-year period.

Both women told their carers details about what had happened.

Bilby pleaded guilty to one count of rape, two counts of sexual assault, a further assault and indecent exposure.

Police believe he may have attacked others.

Investigating officer Alex Storey, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Both of these women have significant, long-term vulnerabilities and are practically housebound.

"Bilby took advantage of this, coercing his way inside their homes before forcing himself on them on multiple occasions.

"I can’t praise both of these women enough, this was a truly harrowing experience and they have shown exceptional bravery in working with us over the course of this investigation.

“We can’t rule out that Bilby targeted other women when he worked as a taxi driver in Doncaster a number of years ago, and I would urge anyone with concerns or suspicions to come forward.”

Derek Bilby was handed an 18-year sentence at Sheffield Crown Court and was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

