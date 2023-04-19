A three-year-old boy has been attacked by a dog in Rotherham, police have said.

The youngster is being treated in hospital after being injured in the incident at Spalton Road, in the Parkgate area, on Monday afternoon, 17 April.

South Yorkshire Police said officers seized a bully XL from a property on the street.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control. She has been bailed pending further enquiries.

The incident comes less than a year after 43-year-old Joanne Robinson was killed by a similar dog in Rotherham.

Anybody with information should call police via 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.