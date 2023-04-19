A woman who was caught on CCTV violently stamping on her husband has pleaded guilty to his murder on the third day of her trial.

Pauline Caster, 44, had denied murdering 43-year-old Kevin Caster at their home in High Hazel Crescent, Rotherham, on 19 October 2021.

The trial at Sheffield Crown Court, which started on Monday, had heard emergency services were called after Caster was seen screaming in the street that her husband was dead.

Mr Caster was found gravely injured and was taken to hospital where he died later that evening.

Pauline Caster denied the murder, claiming initially her husband had been injured in a fight, but telling others he had taken pills and had a seizure.

But on Wednesday, 19 April, she changed her plea to guilty.

Det Insp John Fitzgibbons, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "The information we gathered during our enquiries sadly revealed a history of arguments between the two and on the night of his death, witnesses reported hearing Caster shouting at Kevin and a number of people reported seeing Caster making violent gestures, as though she was stamping on something, through the window.

"CCTV footage showed Caster violently stamping on Kevin while he lay on the floor. She then waited an hour and a half before calling for help. By which time nothing could be done to save Kevin.

"This is a tragic case where not only do those who knew and loved Kevin have to face his loss, but Caster’s actions effectively mean they lose her too, as she now faces a significant custodial sentence."

Caster, formerly of Harmony Way, Catcliffe, will be sentenced on Thursday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.