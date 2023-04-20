A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in South Yorkshire.

The 50-year-old man suffered serious head injuries after the collision on Station Road in Chapeltown near Sheffield.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving a grey Volkswagen Golf at around 5pm on Wednesday 19 April.

The man was taken to hospital but died shortly after his arrival.

The 18-year old male driver remained at the scene and has been assisting police with their enquiries.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.