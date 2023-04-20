Play Brightcove video

The family of a boy with a life-limiting illness say they are worried for the future of the hospice which helps care for him after the government announced an end to financial support.

Six-year-old Daniel Green, who has mitochondrial disease, spends time at Bluebell Wood hospice, in Dinnington, South Yorkshire. His family says it is vital for his quality of life.

But bosses say they are facing a budget shortfall after ministers ruled millions of pounds of funding to help with rising costs will end next year.

Daniel's family said it was not possible to say how long he would live, but they want his final days to be comfortable.

His grandfather, Mark Morgan, said: "Daniel's a ticking time bomb. He may be here for 20 years, he may be here for 20 minutes, we don't know. So when that time comes, we know we've got good care, good staff, and the kind of friends that know us inside out, that really will make a difference.

"When we do come to that point, we want it to be like home. We don't want it to be somwhere that's very clinical or isolated, and hospitals are amazing, but the hardest thing about that is when you see a child going home, and we know we're not going to have that. And we want Daniel to feel as comfortable when he's decided that he's ready to be able to experience a nice experience then."

His grandmother Zoe Darcy said: "Coming here's like an extension of our home. We don't want him to be somewhere that's very clinical, secluded or isolated.

"Daniel will never be fixed. The next best thing is to have fun, laughter and happiness and there's no price you can put on that."

Bluebell Wood opened 25 years ago to provide palliative care for their children.

The hospice costs £5million a year to run, 80% of which comes from fundraising.

Bluebell Wood's Heidi Hawkins said: "We understand the government have to be prudent but government themselves have made it very clear that they need children's palliative care."

A spokesperson for the department of Health and Social Care said: “NHS England has invested £25 million in the Children and Young People Hospice Grant this year to provide care closer to home for those who need palliative and end-of-life care.

"Grant funding arrangements for children’s hospices beyond March 2024 have not yet been agreed.

“Integrated Care Boards are responsible for commissioning palliative and end-of-life care in response to the needs of their local population.”

