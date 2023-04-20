Dozens of firefighters have been tackling two blazes on Marsden Moor in West Yorkshire.

Crews were called to Pulse Hill just before 4.30pm on Thursday 20 April where huge plumes of smoke could be seen. People were urged to avoid the area.

Wildlife officers, a drone team and representatives from Yorkshire Water have also been at the fire.

Plumes of smoke could be seen in the area Credit: Government & Public Sector Journal

The blaze has since been put out and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are damping down at the scene.

A second fire was then reported later in the evening elsewhere on the moor.

Several fire crews have been on the scene Credit: ITV News

Marsden Moor has been the scene of several blazes in recent years.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has run its #BeMoorAware campaigns to try to prevent moorland fires by urging people not to light barbecues.