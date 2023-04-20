A lorry driver has been banned for 23 months after crashing when almost three times over the legal limit in North Yorkshire.

Fifty-one-year-old Jacek Borowski lost control of his lorry in Blubberhouses on the A59 between Harrogate and Skipton, North Yorkshire.

Officers breathalysing Mr Borowski got a reading of 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milligrams of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The lorry left the road and crashed down a hill into trees, blocking the road and causing several hours of disruption on Tuesday 18 April.

Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Nobody else was involved or injured in the incident.

Borowski pleaded guilty to drink driving and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

