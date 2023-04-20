Lorry driver who caused A59 crash at Blubberhouses was three times alcohol limit
A lorry driver has been banned for 23 months after crashing when almost three times over the legal limit in North Yorkshire.
Fifty-one-year-old Jacek Borowski lost control of his lorry in Blubberhouses on the A59 between Harrogate and Skipton, North Yorkshire.
Officers breathalysing Mr Borowski got a reading of 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milligrams of breath. The legal limit is 35.
The lorry left the road and crashed down a hill into trees, blocking the road and causing several hours of disruption on Tuesday 18 April.
Nobody else was involved or injured in the incident.
Borowski pleaded guilty to drink driving and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.
