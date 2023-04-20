A woman who murdered her husband after he had taken what would have been a fatal drugs overdose has been jailed for a minimum of seven years and three months.

Pauline Caster, 44, was seen on CCTV stamping on 43-year-old Kevin Caster at their home in High Hazel Crescent, Catcliffe, Rotherham, in October 2021.

Mr Caster, a former serviceman, had already taken a "cocktail" of drugs, including what what would have been a lethal dose of an epilepsy drug.

A judge described the case as "tragic and extremely unusual".

Sheffield Crown Court heard the couple, who had three children, had a history of drug problems and a violent relationship. Their 22-year marriage was described by Mr Caster's mother as "toxic".

In a statement, the couple's son Lewis said it was "inevitable" one of them would die. He said: "They loved each other and I would say they loved each other too much... They both used to abuse medications they had been prescribed... If they were prescribed a week's worth of medication on a Monday they would take it all day."

Caster's son said his father would attack her and he would "genuinely fear he would kill my mum."

Before the attack, the court heard they argued about Mr Caster's alleged sexual relationship with another woman and during the assault, Caster was heard shouting: "Are you hurting?"

She was later seen shouting for help in the street, claiming initially that her husband had been in a fight at a pub and then saying he had overdosed on drugs.

Caster initially denied murder but changed her plea to guilty on the third day of a trial.

The judge Recorder Jeremy Richardson KC said Caster had shown "courage" in belatedly admitting her crime.

He said the couple had a "comprehensively wretched" marriage, with "almost daily" arguments, violence and drug abuse.

Handing Caster a life sentence, he told her: "The particularly unusual fact of this case is that regardless of what you did to the victim he would have died in any event within a few minutes."

Det Insp John Fitzgibbons, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This case has been very tragic, and the sentencing today will do little to ease the pain and grief caused by this incident to those close to Kevin and Pauline.

“The court heard that the victim and defendant had a difficult and abusive relationship, which culminated in the fatal events of 19 October 2021.

“I want to take this time to urge victims suffering domestic abuse in South Yorkshire to please report it, confide in someone you trust or an agency you feel comfortable talking to."

