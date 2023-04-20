Police are investigating a number of incidents of quad bikers deliberately running over wildlife on farmland.

In the most recent case, on on Sunday 16 April, a roe deer was killed on land between Firbeck and Laughton, in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police's rural policing team said it had reports of a gang of more than 10 quad bikers riding through crop fields in the area.

A spokesperson said: "Several badgers and hares have been found in the area in recent months with injuries consistent with being run over or killed by dogs where quad bikes have all been used to facilitate.

"Quad-enabled criminality is having devastating affect on our countryside and for all those who live in it."

A lamb was stolen from one farm. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Sunday's incident came two weeks after a lamb was stolen from Micklebring village, Doncaster, by what police said was "a gang of individuals on farm quads".

In a post on Facebook, the rural policing team said: "This has shocked the local community and the farmers in particular. Any information on the gang involved or what happened to the lamb please get in touch."

They said Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster had seen an increase in gangs using farm quads.

"They are being used for a range of criminal activity – theft, poaching and anti social behaviour," the post said.

"There are very limited places they can be legitimately ridden. The area has very limited green lanes and there are no common land areas they can be taken. Use of them on land needs owners' permission."

