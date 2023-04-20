Three men have been charged over the murder of a man whose remains were found nine years after he disappeared.

Dariusz Michalowski, who was 44, went missing from his home in Huddersfield in 2011. His body was found on land at Mixendedn, near Halifax, in December 2020.

Ernest Weber, 45, of no fixed address, and Adam Tolwinski, 39, of Devonshire Street, Keighley, have been charged with murder, perverting the course of justice and preventing a legal burial.

They will stand trial later this year alongside Piotr Weber, 42, of Bridgend Close in Middlesbrough. He is charged with perverting the course of justice and preventing a legal burial.

All three were remanded in custody after an initial appearance at Leeds Crown Court.

