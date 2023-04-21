Fire services are currently dealing with an incident at an unoccupied care home in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called shortly after 4.30am to the building on Britannia Road. It is now blocked in both directions.

Residents around Britannia Road, Dartmouth Avenue and Spencer Avenue are being asked to keep doors and windows shut due to low lying smoke.

Five five engines and support crews are currently in attendance.

Slow traffic is building in the area between the Stump Cross Inn and Bridge Street.

More to follow.

