Police have released images of four men wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old stabbed in an attack in Leeds last month.

Jamie Meah was travelling in a taxi when he was attacked on the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley on Friday 31 March.

He died in hospital following the attack and enquiries remain ongoing.

A 16-year-old boy was also injured in the attack but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe, Enham Nishat, all aged 20, and Ranei Wilks, 21, are all from Leeds and wanted by police.

From top left clockwise: Ranei Wilks, Caleb Awe, Aquade Jeffers and Enham Nishat. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, said: “Jamie’s death was a tragedy in which a young man with his life ahead of him was needlessly cut short.

“We would like to speak to these four males who are wanted for his murder. These men are believed to have links to the Leeds, Liverpool and Greater Manchester areas and enquiries are actively being carried out in those areas.”

