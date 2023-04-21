A man has died after crashing his e-scooter while on his commute in Leeds.

Police were called to the Unite Students Broadcasting Tower building on Woodhouse Lane to reports that a man had been found injured in the car park.

The 24-year-old man was treated by paramedics but died at the scene a short time after.

He was found near to a metal barrier and his e-scooter was nearby.

West Yorkshire Police say the man was travelling from work in Headingley to Leeds train station before the suspected crash.

A spokesperson for the police said: "At 9.02pm, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a male found injured in the car park of the Unite Students Broadcasting Tower building in Woodhouse Lane.

"A scene was put in place and enquiries are being carried out to establish the circumstances of the incident."

