Police are concerned for the welfare of a 14-year-old girl missing from her home in Leeds.

Chloe Moore was reported missing from the Seacroft area on the morning of Thursday, 20 April.

She is white, 5ft 6ins tall and has long brown hair. She also has a heart tattoo on her hand.

Chloe was last seen wearing a white crop top, blue jeans, black trainers and a black bomber jacket.

She uses public transport and is known to frequent the Harehills and Dewsbury areas.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said "officers are concerned for her welfare" and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

