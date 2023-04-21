Police want to speak with a woman holding a pitchfork seen close to a Cathedral where 35 rose bushes planted in memory of a fallen monarch were stolen.

The plants were taken from Lincoln Cathedral between 11pm on Sunday 16 April and 1am on Monday 17 April.

Planted in memory of Prince Phillip after his death, they were the 'Duke of Edinburgh' variety of rose.

The bushes are worth around £700. Michael Graves of Lincoln Cathedral noticed they were missing on Monday morning.

He said: "I couldn't believe it. The gardeners have put a lot of time into them with the view of opening this area up again to make it a bit prettier."

Lincolnshire Police said: "We have been made aware that a woman was seen in the area with a pitchfork. We would like to speak with this woman."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.