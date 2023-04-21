A rare white peacock is recovering at its country park home after its owners said it was deliberately hit by a car.

Snowy the peacock suffered injuries to his head and neck when he was hit near Normanby Hall Country Park in North Lincolnshire on Thursday, 20 April.

A spokesperson for the estate said: "We have had some sad news this morning, Snowy, one of the wild peacocks has been hit by a car.

"Witnesses to the incident believe this to be a deliberate act."

The crash is thought to have happened between 11 and 11:30am. Two members of staff took Snowy to the vet for treatment.

The four-year-old peafowl has lived at the estate since he was a chick and is the only white peacock there. He lives there with two blue - or Indian - peacocks.

The spokesperson added: "Thank you to everyone who has shown concerns to Snowy, over the last 24 hours.

"We are pleased to share that he has made improvements over night, and we hope he makes a full recovery.

"As you can understand, you will not see Snowy around the Park for a while."

Humberside Police is investigating the incident and anyone with information is being urged to contact police.

