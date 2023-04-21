Play Brightcove video

Video report by Michael Billington.

A South Yorkshire woman has completed 101 marathons in 101 days, despite tearing her achilles on day eight.

Vicky Hogg, from Doncaster, has run a total of 4,261km for charity - which is further than the distance from her home city to Azerbaijan.

Vicky told ITV News: "I'm shattered, absolutely shattered - but it's been incredible.

"It's been a crazy journey."

Vicky originally set off on a mission in January to run 100 marathons in 100 days, but went one better to notch 101 in wet and windy weather on Friday, 21 April.

However, it wasn't all smooth sailing as on the eighth day of her gruelling challenge, Vicky tore her achilles.

She told ITV News: "I tore it on day eight and pushed through for a couple of days, but it was too much.

"So I switched to a three-wheel hand bike, then to a normal bike and then back running from about day 50."

Vicky's mother, Lynne Coyne, added: " All the family were so worried about her but it didn't deter her. I just knew she'd carry on.

"She's incredible, end of story she's incredible. Simple as that."

Vicky has now raised more than £10,000 for four charities she says are all close to her heart.

The money will go to Amber's Legacy, supporting people living with cervical cancer; Firefly, a Doncaster-based cancer charity; Mayflower Animal Sanctuary, a Doncaster-based animal charity; and Creative Minds, a South and West Yorkshire-based mental health charity.

