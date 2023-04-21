A town in East Yorkshire has been chosen as a finish location for stage three of this year's Tour of Britain cycle race this autumn.

Beverley will host the prestigious cycle race on Tuesday 5 September for its first-ever stage finish on a leg from Hull to Dalby Forest. This year's event will start in Greater Manchester with over 100 of the world’s leading riders heading there almost 15 years to the day since the Tour last passed through the town.

The Tour de Yorkshire previously came to Beverley as a start venue in 2016 and 2018.

Gonzalo Serrano won 2022's race following victory on stage four in North Yorkshire out-sprinting Tom Pidcock to the finish line in Helmsley.

Those keen to watch the race can do so on ITV4 with coverage of every stage and highlights each evening.

Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain race director, said: “We’re thrilled that this year’s Tour of Britain will see Beverley make its debut as a host venue for the first time."

Tour of Britain stage hosts:

1 - Manchester (September 3)

2 - Wrexham (September 4)

3 - Beverley (September 5)

4 - Nottinghamshire (September 6)

5 - Felixstowe (September 7)

6 - Harlow (September 8)

