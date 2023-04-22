Excitement builds as Sheffield United fans arrive ahead of FA Cup-semi final

Thousands of Sheffield United fans have made the 300 mile round trip to Wembley to watch Paul Heckingbottom's men take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final.

It is the first time since 2014 the Blades have secured a spot in the semi-finals.

Blades fans dressed for the occasion Credit: PA

Pep Guardiolas's men are the firm favourites to win but the Blades, who are on the cusp of winning promotion back to the Premier League, are optimistic they could bring home the silverware.

FA Cup trophy Credit: PA

The last time they won the FA Cup was in 1925 against Cardiff City beating them 1 nil in front of 91,000 people.

And their supporters are certainly in fine voice as excitement builds ahead of the match which kicks off 4.45pm on ITV1.

