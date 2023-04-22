An investigation is underway after a father was assaulted and his two children suffered racist abuse while at a play park in Lincoln.

It happened around 5pm on Monday 3 April when a group of youths approached the man and his children at the Arboretum play park.

Lincolnshire Police said:"The youths reportedly made threats of violence, shouted racial slurs, and assaulted the man by pushing him. Thankfully there were no injuries."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information is urged to contact police.

It comes as police forces across the country mark 30 years since 18-year-old Stephen Lawrence was murdered in an unprovoked racist attack in south east London.

Lincolnshire police took to social media to pledge to make the next 30 years look different from the last.

