Sheffield United's FA Cup dream has come to an end after losing to Manchester City three goals to nil in the semi-finals.

Paul Heckingbottom's men were looking to pull off a major shock by making it through to the final for the first time since 1936.

But United were without their two City loanees in Tommy Doyle and James McAtee and the pair were missed as they struggled to gain a foothold in the game.

Yet the outcome could have been different had the Blades taken their one meaningful chance of the game in the second minute.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan (second right) and Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (right) do battle Credit: PA

Iliman Ndiaye should have scored when the ball fell to him following a corner but he shot straight at Stefan Ortega.

The Blades were to rue that miss as they saw very little of the ball thereafter.

Then a foul inside the box by Daniel Jebbison led to Riyad Mahrez scoring from the spot giving City the upper hand going into half-time.

Referee Stuart Attwell speaks to the players after awarding a penalty to Manchester City Credit: PA

The Championship side went into the second half on the back foot with City gradually turning the screw and doubling their lead just after the hour as Mahrez seized the ball in midfield and was allowed to run through unchallenged.

Mahrez scores their side's second goal of the game Credit: PA

With no sign of a tackle as he reached the box, he coolly slotted past Foderingham. He completed his treble five minutes later.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez with the match ball after the match Credit: PA

The loss made for an anti-climatic end to the Blades' superb run in the competition.

But they could face City again next season if they secure all three points at home against West Brom on Wednesday 26 April.

