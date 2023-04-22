Play Brightcove video

Video report and words by Arif Ahmed

It is an occasion Sheffield United fans haven't experienced for nine years. Excitement of a first FA Cup Semi Final since 2014 is tempered by the team they will be coming up against.

Sheffield United are not only facing a team riddled with internationals. It is one managed by arguably the best manager of his generation, one with the deadliest striker in world football, It is of course Manchester City.

They won't be taking this game lightly either. With lofty ambitions of winning three trophies this season, the treble, City will be laser focused.

But, competing in three competitions can bring fatigue, mental and physical. If City aren't at their best United are ready to pounce.

''There are players here who can cause them problems, definitely.'' said Sheffield United Midfielder Ollie Norwood. '' We’ve got some really good footballers and we haven’t got to where we are now just by booting the ball forward, lumping it upfield''

Sheffield United are well aware of the task ahead of them but know in a one off game at Wembley, stranger things have happened.

''We know we need them to have a bit of an off day and for us to be at our very best. said manager Paul Heckingbottom. “We have to do something a little bit different..''

Sheffield United's George Baldock and Bristol City's Sam Bell (right) battle for the ball during the match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.… Credit: PA

For one couple loyalties will be divided, for 90 minutes at least. Shaun Littler and his wife Caroline Oatway are huge Sheffield United and Manchester City fans respectively.

The couple now live in Boston USA but have made the three thousand mile trip over the Atlantic to watch the game at opposite ends of the ground.

Caroline Oatway and her husband Shaun Littler

''As soon as the draw was made I had my head in my hands thinking this is going to be absolute hell," said City fan Caroline. ''But then after half an hour we thought this will be great that all the family can get together for an occasion like this.''

Around 35,000 supporters are expected to travel down from South Yorkshire, most of them going with hope rather than expectation.

But the fans know in the back of their minds they won't might not need to wait long to be celebrating success on the pitch as Sheffield United could secure promotion to the Premier League on Wednesday night.

