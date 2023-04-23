Bradford runner Emile Cairess overtakes Sir Mo Farah to finish sixth in the London Marathon
Bradford runner Emile Cairess overtook Sir Mo Farah to finish in sixth place on his London Marathon debut.
Cairess, who grew up in Saltaire and is a former Bradford Grammar School pupil, finished sixth in the elite men’s field with a time of 2:08:07 - that makes him the third-fastest British man in history.
The long-distance runner first honed his skills with Bingley Harriers, before going on to win the bronze medal in the 10,000 metres at the 2019 European Under-23 Championships and a silver for the men's race at the 2022 European Cross Country Championships.
He is also the European record holder for the road 10 miles.
Fund-raising legend and former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield, OBE, finished in 3 hours, 19 minutes and 44 seconds.
