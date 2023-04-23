Bradford runner Emile Cairess overtook Sir Mo Farah to finish in sixth place on his London Marathon debut.

Cairess, who grew up in Saltaire and is a former Bradford Grammar School pupil, finished sixth in the elite men’s field with a time of 2:08:07 - that makes him the third-fastest British man in history.

The long-distance runner first honed his skills with Bingley Harriers, before going on to win the bronze medal in the 10,000 metres at the 2019 European Under-23 Championships and a silver for the men's race at the 2022 European Cross Country Championships.

He is also the European record holder for the road 10 miles.

Fund-raising legend and former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield, OBE, finished in 3 hours, 19 minutes and 44 seconds.

Kevin Sinfield pictured at the start of the London Marathon

