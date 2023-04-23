The widow of a Yorkshire soldier killed on a Cyprus RAF base when he was hit by a car driven by a US serviceman is calling for a fresh inquest to look into “discrepancies” in witness accounts of his death.

Sally Oxley is travelling to Cyprus from her home in South Yorkshire for a hearing on April 25 where she will apply for an inquest there to be adjourned until new evidence has been agreed.

Colour Sergeant Anthony Oxley, who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan, died while on deployment in June 2016 after a crash at the RAF Akrotiri base. He left behind a daughter and three stepchildren.

Family man: Anthony Oxley

The 40-year-old, from Ryhill, near Wakefield, was riding a motorbike when he was involved in a crash with a Toyota Corolla driven by an American serviceman. The US driver has never been publicly named.

After the crash, jurisdiction over the case was handed to US authorities who determined no charges would be brought.

A 2018 inquest in Wakefield recorded a narrative verdict, concluding that Anthony Oxley's death was the result of a road traffic collision.

Anthony Oxley was much cherished

Mrs Oxley has described that inquest as ‘cursory’ and says there is further evidence to be examined and witnesses that could be called.

This week, her legal team submitted a request to the attorney general for England and Wales, seeking permission to go to the High Court and appeal for a fresh inquest.

She said: “It’s soul-destroying travelling back to the place where my husband died and that I’m still fighting for answers more than six years on.

“I deserve the truth, my children deserve the truth and my husband didn’t serve for 21 years to be treated this way.”