A South Yorkshire firefighter is hoping he has broken a World Record at the London Marathon by running the race in full PPE.

Mark Peart, from Brampton Bierlow in Rotherham, attempted to run the fastest marathon in a full firefighter's uniform and breathing apparatus in aid of the Fire Fighter's Charity.

He was aided by a team from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, Suffolk Fire and Rescue and London Fire Brigade.

Play Brightcove video

By completing the challenge carrying the 27kg kit and 'under air', his oxygen tanks needed to be changed every two miles. They were changed 13 times in total.

He crossed the finish line after four hours and 42 minutes, unofficially breaking the Guinness World Record.

Mark ran the marathon in four hours and 42 minutes Credit: Gilly Photography

Mark and the team have now provided the evidence which needs to be assessed by official adjudicators. His aim was to complete the run in under seven hours.

Mark, who works at Dearne Fire Station in Wath-upon-Dearne, set himself the challenge as part of a fundraiser for the Fire Fighter's Charity, which supports the wellbeing of retired and serving firefighters and their family throughout their lives. He has already raised nearly £4000 for the charity.

It is not the first gruelling challenge Mark has set himself. He recently won the 2019 series of the challenge show SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.