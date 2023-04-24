Former Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers footballer Tommy Spurr has confirmed his son is now cancer-free.

In a career spanning 15 years, Tommy Spurr played more than 360 times, but in recent months the Leeds-born father has faced his toughest challenge yet.

Rio, 3, has had to endure countless procedures and operations after he was diagnosed with Wilms tumour, a rare form of kidney cancer.

But his dad has now confirmed on social media that Rio is now cancer-free.

In a tweet he said: "Rio’s scans show no evidence of disease. We saw our consultant today at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. He showed us the before and after images of Rio’s scans. The remaining tumours on Rio’s lungs have gone and they can’t see any cancer anywhere else in his body.

“It is the BEST possible news we could have hoped for. It hasn’t really sunk in for us yet.

"The next step for us is to be given a surgery date to have Rio’s Hickman line removed.

"After this, we are desperate to go on a family holiday to breathe, relax, process everything we have been through, but most importantly to enjoy seeing Rio and Rudy being little boys together and doing all the normal things they have missed out on."

Rio Spurr has undergone radiotherapy and chemotherapy to tackle Wilms tumour, a rare form of kidney cancer

Rio was diagnosed with Wilms after complaining of stomach ache and vomiting. His treatment since then has been intensive, including ten consecutive days of radiotherapy and 45 days of chemotherapy before the end of last year.

Tommy said: "This is a massive milestone. Today could have gone one of a few ways and we aren’t so naive to think that this is fully behind us yet. There is a long way to go, but for now we deserve to enjoy this moment fully and we plan on making the most of every single second."

Legends from both sides of the Steel City will come together in May to raise money for Rio.

The likes of Carlton Palmer and Marcus Tudgay will be wearing the blue and white once more as they take on ex Sheffield United stars, including Paddy Kenny and Chris Armstrong, in a charity match at Sheffield FC.