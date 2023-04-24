Major rail disruption between Wakefield and Sheffield after serious incident

There's major rail disruption in Wakefield in West Yorkshire this morning, with lines blocked after a serious incident.

Passengers are being warned to expect delays until around 8.30am.

In a post on its website, Northern said: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at Sandal & Agbrigg all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through this station will be cancelled, delayed or diverted. Disruption is expected until 08:30 24/04.

"Train services between Leeds and Doncaster and between Leeds and Sheffield via Moorthorpe are currently being disrupted due to emergency services dealing with an incident in the Sandal and Agbrigg area."

National Rail says all lines have now reopened. Posting to Twitter, they said: "Lines have reopened between Wakefield Westgate and Sheffield / Doncaster following the earlier incident where a person was hit by a train. Trains may still be delayed by up to 30 minutes or cancelled whilst service recovers."