A man has been charged with a number of offences, including assault and possession of offensive weapons, after police found a man with a baseball bat outside a Lincolnshire hospital.

Officers were called to Grantham and District Hospital on the evening of Saturday 22 April after people reported hearing gunshots nearby.

When officers arrived they found a man with a baseball bat and a knife outside the accident and emergency department.

Fred Robinson, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage and possessing offensive weapons.

He has now been charged with criminal damage to a door and windows and two counts of being in possession of offensive weapons at the hospital.

He has also been charged with intentional strangulation and assault at an address in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police say there was no evidence to suggest a gun was involved in the incident at the hospital.

The force has also urged people not to speculate about what happened until criminal proceedings are complete.

