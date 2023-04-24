A man has died in a serious crash in Bradford after a car hit street furniture and an unattended parked car.

Police were called to A647 Bradford Road at around 1.30am on Monday 24 April to the incident involving a Volkswagen Golf which was travelling towards Queensbury.

A man in his twenties who was in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men aged 29, 30 and 31 have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police want anyone who witnessed the crash to call 101 Credit: MEN Media

The road was closed after the incident and remains shut to traffic between Horton Industrial Park and Havelock Street.

West Yorkshire Police is urging anyone with information about the crash, or who has footage of it, to get in touch via 101.

