The M62 is closed westbound near Knottingley in West Yorkshire after a lorry crashed into a bridge.

The road is shut between junction 33 for Eggborough and junction 33 for Ferrybridge Services.

National Highways says the closure is to allow inspection and assessment of the damage to the bridge.

A structural engineer is said to be en route to the scene.

There are three miles of congestion on the approach to the closure, causing 40 minutes of delays.

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time in the area.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.