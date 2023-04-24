A stranger who ran over and killed a man with his own car ahead of a fishing trip with his son has been jailed.

Jermaine Richards, 31, demanded a lift from David Ford while he and his son Ryan were loading fishing gear into his car on St John's Road in Sheffield on 3 September 2022.

When he refused, Richards became aggressive and, after beating both David and Ryan to the ground, took David's car.

He drove several hundred yards away, before returning and running David over before fleeing the scene.

David died from multiple catastrophic injuries and Ryan was left in hospital with head injuries.

David Ford was killed on St John's Road when he and his son were leaving for a fishing trip Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Richards, of Wordsworth Drive, Sheffield appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today for sentencing, having last month been found guilty of the murder of David Ford and for assault of David's son, Ryan.

In a statement following the sentencing, David's wife said: "The fact he went out fishing one day and never came home has caused such a shock to me that I cannot accept it.

"Dave’s shoes are still on my doormat at home and his coat is hung up by the front door. I cannot move them because if I did so I would have to accept that he is gone.

"Dave loved me and his family very much and we all loved him back. I will go to bed tonight and as I do every night I shall sleep on my side of our bed. David’s side will remain un-slept in."

Temporary DCI Andrew Knowles, who led the investigation, said: "We know that seeing Richards sentenced will never undo the pain and heartache the Ford family will still be feeling. But we hope seeing him go to prison will help them start to move forward from this horrendous incident.”

Richards was also found not guilty of two counts of racially aggravated public order against two police officers last month during his trial.

He has been given a life term in prison, with a minimum of 26 years.

