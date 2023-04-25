Play Brightcove video

Report by Adam Fowler

Police say they are investigating CCTV footage which shows a quad bike gang smashing their way into a farm in Rotherham.

The video was recorded in Letwell last month and shows three people on quad bikes approaching the gate of a property, before one breaks through it, followed by the others.

The riders are then seen riding off over farmland.

It comes after South Yorkshire Police said there had been several reports of quad bikers trespassing on farmland and in some cases deliberately running over wildlife.

In one incident a deer was deliberately run over and killed on another farm in Rotherham on Sunday 16 April.

The animal was killed at Hall Farm after reports of a gang of more than 10 quad bikers riding through crop fields in the area.

Quad bikers have destroyed crops at Hall Farm in Rotherham, leaving huge tyre tracks through the fields

Farmer Simon Hinchliffe described it as "soul destroying" and said the problem was costing his business thousands.

He said: "It's not just the lost crop it's the breaking down the fences, damaging the hedges. We're having to go out fencing, put digging ditches in to try and stop vehicles, planting new hedgerows.

"So the time as well the time we've put into it in trying to put the damage right and prevent further damage is obviously costing us a lot."

Farmer Simon Hinchcliffe says the effects of quad biker gangs on his farm has been "soul destroying"

South Yorkshire Police say rural crime is on the rise but it often goes unreported.

Officers have started running meetings with farmers to hear more about it to help shape the force's priorities.

PC Paul Jameson said: "I'm sure there's people out there that know who are doing this and who was responsible for the incident last week with the deer. And we urge them to come forward and report it to us."

