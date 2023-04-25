Former footballer-turned-boxer Curtis Woodhouse has been fined £6,500 after punching and kicking his cousin during a fight in a pub.

Woodhouse, 43, played for a number of teams including Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Hull City, and was nicknamed the "Driffield Destroyer" because of his tough reputation.

He went on to become a boxer and football manager after his playing career.

At a hearing at Hull Crown Court, Woodhouse, of Swanland, admitted assaulting his cousin Alexander Woodhouse in the Spread Eagle pub in Driffield on 20 August 2022.

Curtis Woodhouse became a boxer after retiring for football Credit: MEN Media

Mike Farr, Woodhouse's defence solicitor, told the court there had been a family disagreement during a gathering in the beer garden and said his client claimed he had been kicked by his cousin in the pub toilets.

Woodhouse was later said to have gone over in the beer garden to try to clear the air about a family matter that had been festering for some time.

It was claimed that the cousin became aggressive and intimidating and Woodhouse claimed that he feared that the other man might throw a punch, so he punched him first.

He was fined £6,500, ordered to pay £300 compensation, a Government-imposed £2,000 victims' surcharge and £85 costs.

Beverley-born Woodhouse was awarded a British Empire Medal in The Queen's New Year's Honours in 2020 for services to football and boxing.

