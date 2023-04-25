Police say they have not given up the search for a woman who went missing two years ago.

Sarah West left her home on Stepney Road, in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, early on Sunday 25 April 2021.

The last sighting of her was around 7.30am that day, on the A165 near Cayton Bay.

She is believed to have walked along the Cleveland Way path between Scarborough and Filey.

Despite extensive police searches at the time and ongoing enquiries she has never been found.

The last CCTV image of Sarah West. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Sarah would now be 48 years old. She is 5ft 5ins tall and slim with dark blonde hair and may be wearing glasses.

The last CCTV image of her, taken the day before she went missing, shows the clothing she is believed to have been wearing when she left home: jeans, a light-coloured blouse and brown boots. She was possibly carrying a red bag.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Although two years have now passed, efforts to find Sarah continue, and officers are urging anyone with information that could help locate her to get in touch."

