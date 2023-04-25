A paedophile from Hull who repeatedly raped a child after grooming them on social media has been jailed.

Kevin Smith, 35, of Stornway Square in Hull, contacted his victim through apps on their phone and to help cover his tracks encouraged them to delete any messages from him.

Police said he had been abusing the "innocent and vulnerable child" for a "prolonged period of time".

Officers arrested him in April 2020. He was jailed for 12 years after admitting seven counts of rape.

Det Sgt Kevin Fenwick-Denton, who led the investigation, praised the bravery of the victim and their family throughout the legal process.

He said: "I hope the outcome will provide them with some comfort in knowing that, by having the courage and strength to come forward, they have undoubtedly prevented others from sufferings at the hands of this sexual deviant.

"I would like to provide reassurance to anyone who may have suffered sexual abuse to come forward. We will listen to you and support you.

"I would strongly appeal for anybody who believes they are being manipulated into doing something they don’t want to, to speak with an adult or friend and report it to us."

Humberside Police said anyone who thinks they have been a victim of sexual assault or rape should call 101 or 999 in an emergency.